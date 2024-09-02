Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $87.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $75.00 to $87.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

FIVE has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI cut Five Below from an outperform rating to an inline rating and reduced their price target for the company from $160.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Five Below from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $79.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.63.

Five Below Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $75.43 on Thursday. Five Below has a 52-week low of $64.87 and a 52-week high of $216.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.02). Five Below had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $811.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.29 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Five Below by 30.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $3,192,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the fourth quarter valued at $3,726,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Five Below by 1,842.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,086,000 after acquiring an additional 21,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,671 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $86,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,073 shares during the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

