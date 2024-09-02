Flaharty Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,393 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swedbank AB bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $12,547,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 139.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 45,722 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $763,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 143.2% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,475 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 904,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of OXY opened at $56.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $55.04 and a 52-week high of $71.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.10. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.69.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,386,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $59.67 per share, for a total transaction of $82,752,981.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 250,583,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,952,323,710.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 165,681,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,923,116,413.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

