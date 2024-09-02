Flaharty Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 954,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,940 shares during the quarter. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Flaharty Asset Management LLC owned about 0.80% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $18,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PFFD opened at $20.27 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.81. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $17.37 and a 52-week high of $20.43.

About Global X U.S. Preferred ETF

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

