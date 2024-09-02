Flaharty Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPU – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,048 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $1,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RSPU. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the second quarter worth $64,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RSPU opened at $65.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.19 and its 200 day moving average is $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $286 million, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1 year low of $47.27 and a 1 year high of $65.06.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RSPU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RSPU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

