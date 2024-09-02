Flaharty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Flaharty Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 160,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 26,498 shares during the last quarter. ETF Store Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. ETF Store Inc. now owns 170,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 53,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 120,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.60 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.06 and a 1-year high of $20.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.47.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

