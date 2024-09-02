Flow (FLOW) 1-Day Volume Reaches $31.30 Million

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. Flow has a total market cap of $853.90 million and approximately $31.30 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00000957 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Flow

Flow’s genesis date was January 27th, 2021. Flow’s total supply is 1,528,897,406 coins. The official message board for Flow is medium.com/dapperlabs. The official website for Flow is flow.com. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Flow

According to CryptoCompare, “Flow token is the native cryptocurrency of the Flow blockchain, designed for mainstream adoption with fast and low-cost transactions. It enables secure and decentralized execution of smart contracts, with flexible storage options and service protocols. Flow incentivizes key service protocols to infuse their tokens through a bonding curve mechanism with FLOW, the reserve asset for collateralized secondary tokens. The governance process of the Flow network includes both informal off-chain governance and on-chain voting as a signaling mechanism.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flow should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

