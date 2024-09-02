Fortress Wealth Group LLC Has $830,000 Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fortress Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on V shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $297.00 price target (down previously from $305.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.50.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $276.37. 6,296,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,839,052. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $265.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.11.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.42. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

