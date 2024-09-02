Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc Has $11.42 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 46.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Booking comprises about 2.8% of Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc’s holdings in Booking were worth $11,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth $1,742,160,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the first quarter valued at about $401,371,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $3,774,850,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,080,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 4,565.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 62,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $227,143,000 after purchasing an additional 61,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Booking from $4,275.00 to $4,105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,900.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $4,150.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,068.32.

Booking Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $3,909.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,791.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,696.92. Booking Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,733.04 and a twelve month high of $4,144.32.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $37.62 EPS. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 177.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

