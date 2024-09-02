Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1243 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.
Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
FLHY stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69.
Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.