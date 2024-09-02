Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY) Declares Dividend of $0.12

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (BATS:FLHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1243 per share on Friday, September 6th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF’s previous dividend of $0.11.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

FLHY stock opened at $24.32 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.69.

Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF Company Profile

The Franklin High Yield Corporate ETF (FLHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is actively managed portfolio of global high-yield corporate debt. The fund seeks high current income, with capital appreciation as a secondary goal. FLHY was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

