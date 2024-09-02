FSA Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

FSA Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VCR opened at $320.53 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.52 and a fifty-two week high of $332.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.35.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

