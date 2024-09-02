FSA Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

FSA Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,292,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $245,629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 134,995,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,157,155,000 after buying an additional 2,856,614 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,976,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $455,015,000 after buying an additional 2,143,081 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,419,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,498,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,921 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VMBS opened at $46.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.48. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.31.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

