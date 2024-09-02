FSA Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

FSA Advisors Inc. raised its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,588 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KJUL. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 5,802 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July stock opened at $28.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $145.62 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $27.73.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.