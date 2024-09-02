FSA Advisors Inc. Purchases 81 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

FSA Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. FSA Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 141,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,009,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 9,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $784,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Price Performance

ETN stock opened at $306.93 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $191.82 and a one year high of $345.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $310.91. The stock has a market cap of $122.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.35 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 21.45%. On average, analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ETN shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Eaton from $376.00 to $371.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eaton from $318.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,328. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Taras G. Jr. Szmagala sold 335 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.72, for a total value of $96,721.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,858,328. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 49,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.02, for a total transaction of $14,762,020.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,451,287.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,511 shares of company stock valued at $15,809,326. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

