FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December (NYSEARCA:XIDE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.17

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December (NYSEARCA:XIDE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1676 per share on Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XIDE opened at $30.42 on Monday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December has a 52-week low of $29.87 and a 52-week high of $30.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer & Premium Income ETF – December (XIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide a consistent income stream and a buffer against the first 10% of losses over a one-year period. The actively managed fund holds a package of SPY FLEX options and US Treasurys.

