Gaimin (GMRX) Trading Down 4.9% Over Last Week

Gaimin (GMRX) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Gaimin has a total market cap of $16.84 million and $78,641.37 worth of Gaimin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Gaimin has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar. One Gaimin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gaimin Token Profile

Gaimin was first traded on February 4th, 2024. Gaimin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,479,174,167 tokens. Gaimin’s official Twitter account is @gaiminio. Gaimin’s official website is www.gaimin.io.

Gaimin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gaimin (GMRX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gaimin has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 13,479,174,167 in circulation. The last known price of Gaimin is 0.00125011 USD and is down -2.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $81,805.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gaimin.io/.”

