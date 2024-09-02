Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHFGet Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,109,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 1,822,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.

OTCMKTS BRPHF traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,561. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $14.01.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot and derivative executions, and liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

