Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Short Interest Update

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,109,000 shares, an increase of 15.7% from the July 31st total of 1,822,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.2 days.
Galaxy Digital Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BRPHF traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $11.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,561. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.53. Galaxy Digital has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $14.01.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
