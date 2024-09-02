Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 7,803 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 6,002.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,933 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,837,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 54,832 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $10,272,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in American Express by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in American Express by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 265,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $49,814,000 after buying an additional 16,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in American Express by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 26,852 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 3,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AXP traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $258.65. 3,442,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,624,836. The firm has a market cap of $183.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $261.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.75.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. American Express had a return on equity of 32.94% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 13.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AXP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on American Express from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

