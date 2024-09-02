Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.09 Million Stock Holdings in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) by 142.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,779 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Camping World were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eminence Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Camping World during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,451,000. Interval Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Camping World by 98.9% during the first quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 2,001,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,749,000 after buying an additional 995,096 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Camping World by 31.2% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,159,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,129,000 after acquiring an additional 513,320 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the first quarter valued at about $9,403,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Camping World during the first quarter worth about $5,028,000. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of CWH stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $21.94. 559,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,786. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.18 and a 12 month high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.39 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -548.36 and a beta of 2.54.

Camping World Announces Dividend

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a negative return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is -1,249.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CWH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Camping World from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on Camping World from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Camping World from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Camping World presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.43.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

