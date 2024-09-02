Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 106 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.6% of Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $3,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospect Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the second quarter. Prospect Financial Services LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sweeney & Michel LLC now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 5,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,451,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 30.4% during the first quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $5.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $476.27. The stock had a trading volume of 33,466,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,922,408. The company has a 50 day moving average of $474.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $455.05. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.7615 dividend. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

