Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC Sells 5,199 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 68.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 398.1% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Qorvo by 9,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo Price Performance

QRVO stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,760,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,223,109. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.29. Qorvo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.62 and a twelve month high of $130.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.75, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $886.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.95 million. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The business’s revenue was up 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 15,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,527,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 190,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,016,100. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

