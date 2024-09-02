Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Short Interest Down 10.6% in August

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,320,000 shares, a drop of 10.6% from the July 31st total of 5,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Gentex Stock Performance

NASDAQ GNTX traded up $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.33. 935,600 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,404,429. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. Gentex has a 12-month low of $27.86 and a 12-month high of $37.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.96.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Gentex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $572.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.28 million. On average, analysts expect that Gentex will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Gentex Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

GNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Gentex from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Gentex from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gentex

In other Gentex news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,762,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,319,040. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Gentex

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 111,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 63,152 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Gentex by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,313,757 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $108,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,278 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management boosted its holdings in Gentex by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 523,207 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,088,000 after purchasing an additional 177,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gentex by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,280,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $727,688,000 after purchasing an additional 163,373 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Gentex by 91.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,876 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,619,000 after buying an additional 60,934 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Company Profile

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

