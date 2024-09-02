GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT) Short Interest Up 18.8% in August

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, an increase of 18.8% from the July 31st total of 4,740,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,410,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 26.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 87,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total transaction of $2,805,460.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,891,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,638,960.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank Hurst Lin sold 87,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.23, for a total value of $2,805,460.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,891,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $157,638,960.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Iman Aj Schrock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total transaction of $151,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,964 shares of company stock valued at $14,444,329 in the last 90 days. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GigaCloud Technology by 1,499.8% in the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,499 shares in the last quarter. 34.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ GCT traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $19.44. 2,218,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,421,254. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $793.09 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.82. GigaCloud Technology has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $45.18.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $310.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.47 million. GigaCloud Technology had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 39.75%. The business’s revenue was up 102.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that GigaCloud Technology will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of GigaCloud Technology in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Aegis upgraded shares of GigaCloud Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

