Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $1.31 Million Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,407 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. City State Bank raised its position in shares of Okta by 160.0% during the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta by 71.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 50.4% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the second quarter worth $47,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Okta from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

Okta Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of OKTA traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.73. 4,434,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,903,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.04 and a 52 week high of $114.50. The company has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -47.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.02, for a total transaction of $257,195.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,828.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 1,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total transaction of $135,008.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 365,051 shares of company stock worth $34,411,773. 7.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Okta

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

