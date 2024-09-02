Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $1.44 Million Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,553 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 247 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 69.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 254 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. 82.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $6,000,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
ConocoPhillips Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE COP traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,559,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,656,145. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $102.27 and a fifty-two week high of $135.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.24.
ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $14.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current year.
ConocoPhillips Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.
About ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.
