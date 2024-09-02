Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $569,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 8.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.23.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE:USB traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $47.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,262,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,381,804. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $30.47 and a one year high of $47.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

