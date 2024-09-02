Gilbert & Cook Inc. Has $662,000 Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 106,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 765,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,396,000 after purchasing an additional 93,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.69. 3,351,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,721,376. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $22.49 and a 52-week high of $42.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average of $37.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $29.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FITB

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,724. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 20,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,805,724. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mitchell Stuart Feiger sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $494,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $863,802.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.