Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 424 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $390,438,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 488,814 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,018,000 after purchasing an additional 214,908 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,685,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,837,000 after buying an additional 201,784 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $234.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.59.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of ALNY traded down $24.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $262.69. The stock had a trading volume of 3,762,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $255.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.86. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.98 and a 52 week high of $287.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.22 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.21) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $35,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,548.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 103,148 shares of company stock worth $25,658,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

