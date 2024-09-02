Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. reduced its stake in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. raised its position in Markel Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 18,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,076,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,138,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Markel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $347,000. 77.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MKL has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,986.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Markel Group from $1,435.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,626.83.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,512.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 743 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,787.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MKL traded up $9.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,600.68. 42,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,442. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,567.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,544.34. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,295.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1,670.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.73.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $25.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $20.76 by $5.19. Markel Group had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Markel Group Inc. will post 89.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Markel Group Profile

(Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.