Gilbert & Cook Inc. Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. decreased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,614 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,019,009,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,152,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,833,642,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546,855 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 151.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,515,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $671,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,165 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $172,887,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 79.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 922,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,160,000 after buying an additional 408,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IBM stock traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $202.13. 4,750,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243,871. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.92. The company has a market cap of $186.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $135.87 and a 12 month high of $202.17.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.27. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.59% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $15.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 75.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised International Business Machines to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.93.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Featured Stories

