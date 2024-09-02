Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. Has $4.48 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,689 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. BlackRock accounts for about 1.7% of Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $4,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in BlackRock by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 237,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $192,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Farrow Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,228,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of BLK stock traded up $6.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $901.81. 478,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,496. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a current ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $903.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $839.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $808.74. The company has a market capitalization of $133.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $5.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on BlackRock from $842.00 to $837.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,025.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on BlackRock from $915.00 to $934.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $881.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BLK

Insider Activity

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total value of $22,529,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,272,703.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $834.42, for a total transaction of $22,529,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,407,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,042 shares of company stock worth $79,387,117 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.