Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Short Interest Update

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, an increase of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 372,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.
Global Medical REIT Price Performance
Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $34.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.24 million. Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 1.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.
Global Medical REIT Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 365.22%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Medical REIT
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Global Medical REIT by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Global Medical REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.
About Global Medical REIT
Global Medical REIT Inc (GMRE) is a net-lease medical office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and acquires healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to physician groups and regional and national healthcare systems.
