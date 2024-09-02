Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GXTG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $25.93.

Get Global X Thematic Growth ETF alerts:

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

Institutional Trading of Global X Thematic Growth ETF

Global X Thematic Growth ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Global X Thematic Growth ETF stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Thematic Growth ETF ( NASDAQ:GXTG Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 20,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Clarity Capital Partners LLC owned 1.71% of Global X Thematic Growth ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

(Get Free Report)

The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.