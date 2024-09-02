Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Global X Thematic Growth ETF (NASDAQ:GXTG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:GXTG traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,154. The firm has a market cap of $17.61 million, a PE ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.39. Global X Thematic Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $25.93.
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1278 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.
Institutional Trading of Global X Thematic Growth ETF
Global X Thematic Growth ETF Company Profile
The Global X Thematic Growth ETF (GXTG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Thematic Growth index. The fund is a passively managed fund-of-funds providing global equity exposure todisruptive-growth trends. Selectionisbased ona quantitativemethodologyemphasizingrealized sales growth.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Thematic Growth ETF
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Autodesk Stock: Analysts’ Top AI Pick You Shouldn’t Overlook
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Hidden Opportunities in Li Auto’s Tough Quarter You Can’t Miss
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Thematic Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.