Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFD) Shares Sold by Aire Advisors LLC

Aire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFDFree Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 317,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Aire Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF worth $6,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X U.S. Preferred ETF by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.27. 553,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,298. Global X U.S. Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $17.37 and a 1-year high of $20.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $19.81.

The Global X U.S. Preferred ETF (PFFD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US preferred stocks, selected and weighted by market value. PFFD was launched on Sep 11, 2017 and is managed by Global X.

