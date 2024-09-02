Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Short Interest Up 6.8% in August

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Benchmark lowered Gogoro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Gogoro Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GGR. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new position in shares of Gogoro in the second quarter worth $2,079,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Gogoro by 76.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 40,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogoro in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GGR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 265,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,780. Gogoro has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $270.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.45.

Gogoro Company Profile

Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.

See Also

