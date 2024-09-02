Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR) Short Interest Up 6.8% in August

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the July 31st total of 2,660,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 230,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.3 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Separately, Benchmark lowered Gogoro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.
NASDAQ GGR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 265,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,780. Gogoro has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $3.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.52. The firm has a market cap of $270.38 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 0.45.
Gogoro Inc provides battery swapping services in Taiwan, India, and internationally. It also develops Swap and Go battery system that delivers full power to electric-powered two-wheelers. In addition, the company offers battery swapping technology in the form of hardware, software, and service, including Gogoro Smart Batteries, GoStation, Gogoro Network Software & Battery Management Systems, Smartscooter, GoReward, and related components and kits.
