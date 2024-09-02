Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL) Shares Sold by Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.

Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,394 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF makes up 2.6% of Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $10,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GBIL opened at $100.23 on Monday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 52-week low of $99.66 and a 52-week high of $100.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.98 and a 200-day moving average of $99.95.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

