Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Shares of GTIM opened at $3.25 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61.
Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter.
Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.
