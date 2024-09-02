Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Shares of GTIM opened at $3.25 on Friday. Good Times Restaurants has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.18 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.61.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 3.48% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $37.94 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Good Times Restaurants stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Good Times Restaurants Inc. ( NASDAQ:GTIM Free Report ) by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 64,959 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,980 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.59% of Good Times Restaurants worth $164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 12.06% of the company’s stock.

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. It operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

