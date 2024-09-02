Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Bought by Stiles Financial Services Inc

Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Stiles Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Graco were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter worth $43,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Graco in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Graco by 220.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GGG traded up $0.97 during trading on Monday, reaching $83.35. 871,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 739,296. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.82. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $94.77.

Graco ( NYSE:GGG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $553.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.27 million. Graco had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 23.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Graco Inc. will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Graco from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Graco from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Graco from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Graco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.80.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The Contractor segment offers sprayers to apply paint to walls and other structures; two-component proportioning systems that are used to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; and viscous coatings to roofs, as well as markings on roads, parking lots, athletic fields, and floors.

