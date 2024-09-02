GraniteShares Advisors LLC Buys 12,023 Shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,436 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the quarter. Ares Capital makes up approximately 0.7% of GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. GraniteShares Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 62.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Capital by 323.3% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARCC. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Compass Point upgraded Ares Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. UBS Group upgraded Ares Capital to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ares Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:ARCC traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.08. 3,573,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,317,454. Ares Capital Co. has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $21.84. The company has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The investment management company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 59.76%. The firm had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.75%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

