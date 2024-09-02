Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Update

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,080,000 shares, an increase of 18.4% from the July 31st total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 8.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GTN. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Gray Television from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gray Television from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Gray Television from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Gray Television to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.33.

Institutional Trading of Gray Television

Gray Television Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GTN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Gray Television during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Gray Television by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Gray Television during the second quarter worth about $27,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Gray Television in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GTN traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,036,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,098. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Gray Television has a 1-year low of $4.15 and a 1-year high of $10.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.76. The stock has a market cap of $508.32 million, a P/E ratio of -42.50, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). Gray Television had a net margin of 1.84% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $826.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gray Television Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.27%. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -266.67%.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Circle, Telemundo, THE365, and Outlaw; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

Further Reading

