Graypoint LLC Acquires 229 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Graypoint LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 10.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.3% in the second quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.9% during the second quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 534 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.7% during the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.8% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 740 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ISRG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $469.00 to $494.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $430.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.45.

In other news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total value of $90,655.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,506 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,048.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.21, for a total transaction of $90,655.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,048.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total value of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,461,006.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,281,657 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $492.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,097,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,235,701. The stock has a market cap of $175.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $254.85 and a 1 year high of $493.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $414.70.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

