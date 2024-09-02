Graypoint LLC Purchases 428 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,879 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,668 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Analog Devices by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,991,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,215 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after buying an additional 1,330,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,225,227,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in Analog Devices by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,019,726,000 after buying an additional 644,945 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director Edward H. Frank sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $113,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,078,935.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total transaction of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,107 shares of company stock worth $9,014,710. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Price Performance

NASDAQ ADI traded up $3.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.84. 2,771,051 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,744,697. The company has a market cap of $116.60 billion, a PE ratio of 54.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.99 and a fifty-two week high of $244.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $212.80.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.49 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADI. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Analog Devices from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.45.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

