Graypoint LLC Raises Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Phillips 66 from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $180.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $167.00 price target on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.38.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 2.8 %

PSX traded up $3.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $140.31. 3,981,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,200,111. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $107.85 and a 12-month high of $174.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.79 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 3.32%. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.87 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In other Phillips 66 news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $4,170,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 81,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,390,062.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

