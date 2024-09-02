Graypoint LLC Sells 1,238 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,386 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADSK. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,554,000 after acquiring an additional 825,165 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Autodesk by 7.8% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,051 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth about $495,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the software company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADSK traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $258.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,054,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,278,129. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.25. The company has a market capitalization of $55.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.48. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.01 and a 52 week high of $279.53.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 64.61% and a net margin of 18.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Autodesk from $290.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.33.

In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,916,693.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.18, for a total transaction of $136,499.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,916,693.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total value of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

