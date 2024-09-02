Graypoint LLC Sells 250 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Graypoint LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,051,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $5,228,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 6,746 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $1.35 on Friday, hitting $175.87. 4,635,830 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,229,496. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $165.73. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $175.96.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

