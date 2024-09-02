Guidance Capital Inc. Acquires 1,070 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Guidance Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $27,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $39,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 19,113 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total value of $1,601,096.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,008,261.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on MDT. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

Medtronic Stock Up 0.4 %

MDT stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,940,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $90.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

