Guidance Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNQ. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 154,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,614,000 after purchasing an additional 12,632 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 59,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 159.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 549,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,593,000 after purchasing an additional 337,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $95.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,489,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,247,546. The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $70.61 and a twelve month high of $95.37. The firm has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

