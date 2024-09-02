Guidance Capital Inc. Buys 2,183 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6,436.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,718,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677,381 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,533,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $20,963,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,020,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 129.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,459,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,505,000 after acquiring an additional 822,004 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:PDBC traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $13.34. 2,323,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,319,760. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.83. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 12-month low of $12.97 and a 12-month high of $15.35.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Profile

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

