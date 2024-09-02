Guidance Capital Inc. Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Guidance Capital Inc. decreased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,825 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 35,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,236 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 142.2% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,544 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 38,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of JPST stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.67. 3,601,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,856,792. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.96 and a 52-week high of $50.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.40.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

