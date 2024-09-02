Guidance Capital Inc. Grows Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Guidance Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2,666.7% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

Shares of MMSI stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $96.68. The company had a trading volume of 472,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,131. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.20. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $62.58 and a one year high of $96.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 6.24.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.94 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, COO Neil Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.85, for a total value of $613,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 14,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,212,935.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director F. Ann Millner sold 12,500 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,062,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,391 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

