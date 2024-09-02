Guidance Capital Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Guidance Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Guidance Capital Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 17,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 8,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $789,224.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 3,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $789,224.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,894 shares in the company, valued at $6,035,956.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN traded up $3.25 on Monday, reaching $214.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,861,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,430. The company has a market cap of $195.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $139.48 and a 52-week high of $214.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The business’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 81.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TXN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $157.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

